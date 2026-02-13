Fire breaks out on 9th floor of 45-Storey Building in Goregaon East (Photo/ANI)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 13 (ANI): A fire broke out on the ninth floor of a 45-storey residential building in the Gokuldham area of Goregaon East in Mumbai on Friday, officials said.

Fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot soon after receiving information and brought the blaze under control within a short time.

Earlier in the day, a fire also broke out at one of the waste stockyards inside the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai.

Officials said the fire at the dockyard was brought under control, and no casualties have been reported so far.

The cause of both incidents is under investigation.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

