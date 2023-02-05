Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 5 (ANI): A case has been registered against former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli for allegedly abusing and assaulting his wife at the couple's flat in suburban Bandra here, police said.

The case was registered on a complaint from his wife Andrea, alleging that Kambli in an inebriated state threw the handle of a cooking pan at her due to which she suffered a head injury, a Bandra police station official said.

The incident occurred between 1 pm and 1:30 pm on Friday, the police official stated.

Before coming to the police, Kambli's wife got herself treated at Bhabha Hospital, he added.

The case was registered under Sections 324 and 504 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on the basis of the statement of Kambli's wife.

Investigations are on but no arrest has been made, police added. (ANI)

