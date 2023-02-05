Mumbai, February 5: In a shocking incident that took place in Mumbai's neighbouring Thane district, a man allegedly kidnapped two people on the suspicion of them stealing his wife's purse. Police officials said that the accused kidnapped two of his co-passengers and allegedly kept them in his house for two days.

A police officer also said that the accused kept the two passengers at his home in Bhiwandi and demanded ransom from their families, according to a report in the Times of India. The accused allegedly demanded Rs 50,000 as ransom amount from their relatives. Maharashtra Shocker: Two Men Arrested for Raping 17-Year-Old Girl, Posing As Police Personnel in Thane.

The incident came to light after the victim's relatives approached the police and lodged a complaint. Acting on complaint, the Nagpada police rescued Sajid Ansari (21) and Sajjad (18) from Bhiwandi and subsequently arrested the accused.

Since the incident took place under railway's jurisdiction, the Nagpada police later handed over the case to Kalyan GRP. The accused identified as Azhar Shaikh (27), works as a powerloom worker in Bhiwandi. An officer privy to the case said that Shaikh hails from Bihar. Thane Shocker: Man Assaults Wife, Throws Her Out of Moving Autorickshaw After Quarrel; Booked.

According to police officials, Shaikh was traveling with his wife by the Pawan Express train from Bihar to Kalyan when his wife's purse was allegedly stolen. Since he had suspicion on Ansari and Sajjad, he allegedly abducted them and sought ransom from their families.

