Mumbai, Nov 28 (PTI) Five persons, including the brother-in-law of fugitive gangster Chhota Shakeel, were arrested on Monday for allegedly grabbing property in south Mumbai through forged documents, a Crime Branch official said.

The action was on the basis of an FIR registered by an Africa-based Non Resident Indian with the city police's Economic Offences Wing in September, he said.

"The case was then transferred to the Anti Extortion Cell, which arrested Salim Qureshi alias Salim Fruit, who is the brother-in law of Chhota Shakeel, as well as Muslim Asgarali Umretwala (62), Shehzada Jangrej Khan (63), Aslam Patani (56) and Rizwan Sheikh (35)," he said.

"They are accused of forging documents in the name of a dead person and getting a property registered by showing the deceased had sold it to them. The land has a market value of Rs 25 crore. The custody of Salim Fruit, who is already behind bars in another case, was taken from Taloja jail," he added.

The five have been charged with Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 406 (breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 120-B (conspiracy) and other provisions, and have been remanded in police custody till November 30, the official informed.

