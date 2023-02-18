Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 18 (ANI): A man was arrested for allegedly molesting a woman while she was travelling in an autorickshaw in Juhu, Mumbai Police informed.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Arvind Ajay Waghela (47 years old).

Also Read | Kerala High Court Orders KSRTC To Pay Adequate Compensation to Accident Victim Woman, Says 'Housewife a Nation Builder'.

The incident took place near Amitabh Bachchan's Pratiksha bungalow, the police added.

An FIR has been registered under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the police said. (ANI)

Also Read | Odisha: Mother of 11 Children Driven Out of Home by Husband for Undergoing Tubectomy in Keonjhar.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)