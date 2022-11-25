Mumbai, Nov 25 (PTI) A man was arrested from Agripada in Mumbai allegedly with 267 grams of mephedrone worth Rs 53.40 lakh, an official said on Friday.

He was held near Nair Hospital on Thursday by a team of the Worli unit of the Anti Narcotics Cell, the official said.

He has been involved in drug peddling in the past and has been remanded in police custody till November 30, the official added.

