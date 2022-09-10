Mumbai, Sep 10 (PTI) A 54-year-old man was duped of Rs 5.28 lakh after he was threatened that his nude photographs would be circulated on the internet, a Mumbai police official said on Saturday.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Speaks to British PM Liz Truss, Discusses Various Issues of Bilateral Interest Between India and UK.

As per the complaint of the victim, he had recently befriended a woman on Facebook who lured him into taking off his clothes during a Whatsapp video chat, the Andheri police station official said.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission News Today: Will Dearness Allowance Be Hiked This Month? Check Latest Update Here.

"The woman later told the victim his nude video had been recorded and would be uploaded on social media if he did not pay her money. He transferred Rs 30,000 into an account he was given," the official said.

"However, two days later he got a call from a man who identified himself as a Central Bureau of Investigation officer. He demanded more money to ensure the nude video is not circulated. In all, the two accused took Rs 5.28 lakh from the victim," the official added.

A case of cheating and other offences has been registered under Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act provisions and efforts were on to nab the two accused, the official said.

The victim's wife died in 2019 and he has been in depression since, kin have told police.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)