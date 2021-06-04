Mumbai, Jun 4 (PTI) A 21-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by two persons at Tardeo in central Mumbai following a scuffle, police said on Friday.

The incident took place in Ambedkar Nagar area around 4 am on Thursday, they said.

"A scuffle broke out between the accused and the victim, Dharmesh Baria, following a heated argument over some issue. The accused were under the influence of liquor," a police official said.

The accused duo attacked Baria with a knife, in which he suffered grievous injuries. He died before he could be admitted to a hospital, he said.

While one of the accused has been apprehended by Tardeo police, his accomplice is still absconding, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)