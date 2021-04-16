Mumbai, Apr 16 (PTI) A 35-year-old man was stabbed to death in Versova in Mumbai's western suburbs, police said on Friday.

Vikram Nishad, a drug addict, was stabbed to death as he had taken Rs 500 forcibly from one Ghanshyam Das to buy ganja, an official said.

Das along with his friend Santosh Rai allegedly killed Nishad in the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, after which a murder case was registered and the two arrested, the Versova police station official added.

