Mumbai, Feb 7 (PTI) A 32-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his wife as he suspected her character, Borivali police said on Sunday.

Suraj Babar strangled his wife Nayna on Saturday over suspicion that she was in a relationship with another man, as she had left home last week after an argument and returned home on Friday, an official said.

"After throttling Nayna with a cloth, he rushed her to hospital where doctors declared her dead on arrival. Hospital authorities alerted police as the death was suspicious, after which he was arrested," the official added.

