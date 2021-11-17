Mumbai, Nov 17 (PTI) Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar on Wednesday appealed to Bollywood celebrities to spread awareness about COVID-19 vaccination through social media.

The mayor said although the civic body had carried out "record breaking" vaccination in the city, there are some people who have not come forward to take the jab due to religious reasons, superstitions and illiteracy.

Celebrities from the Marathi film industry have come forward to spread awareness about vaccination, and similarly, Bollywood personalities like Amitabh Bachchan and Salman Khan, who have a great fan-following, should also appeal to people about vaccination through social media, Pednekar said.

Celebrities can record a one-minute video message and post it on social media platforms, she said.

People who haven't yet taken the vaccine due to religious reasons, superstitions and lack of literacy might take the jabs after such appeals and it will help in completing vaccination in the city, the mayor added.

