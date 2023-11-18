Mumbai, November 18: A minor boy took his own life after his father allegedly stopped him from playing games on his mobile handset, the police said. According to information shared by the police, the boy, aged 16, died by suicide at his residence in the Malad Malwani area of Mumbai. Mumbai: Man Dies by Suicide After Hanging Himself From Bandra Flyover, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

The deceased's father told police that his son was addicted to mobile games.

"Often, he would play games on his mobile handset till late into the night," a police officer said. "Around 11.30 pm on Thursday, the child was playing mobile games when his father snatched his phone and asked him to go to sleep," the officer added. Mumbai Shocker: Addicted to Games, Teenager Dies by Suicide After Father Takes Away His Mobile in Malad’s Malwani.

"The boy, in response, threatened to harm himself if he wasn't allowed to play mobile games. Next morning, his father woke up to find him hanging by a scarf from the ceiling. He rushed the boy to a nearby hospital but he was declared dead on arrival," the officer added. Malwani Police recorded the statement of the boy's father and filed an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in the report.

Further reports are awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)