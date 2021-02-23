Mumbai, Feb 23 (PTI) The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on Tuesday approved its Rs 12,969.35 crore budget for 2021-22.

The budget, presented in the 150th meeting of the planning and executing authority for Mumbai Metropolitan Region, has made sizable provisions for metro projects, flyovers, Mumbai Tran-Harbour Link Project (MTHL), MUTP and MUIP, as well as metro staff housing.

The budget has provided an amount of Rs 4,571.25 crore for Metro railway projects, including Rs 250 crore for Colaba- Bandra-SEEPZ Metro-3 corridor, Rs 700.65 crore for Dahisar to DN Nagar Metro-2A corridor and Rs 999.45 crore for Dahisar (East) to Andheri (East) Metro-7 corridor, the release said.

It said commercial operations of Metro-2A and Metro-7 are likely to begin this year and, hence, the two lines have been provided an outlay of Rs 700.65 crore and Rs 999.45 crore respectively.

The MMRDA release said Rs 329.30 crore has been earmarked for Metro Bhawan and Metro employees' housing, Rs 120.20 crore for the Mono railway project, Rs 2900.35 crore for Mumbai Trans Harbour Link project, Rs 60 crore for Bandra Kurla Complex, Rs 405 crore for Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP) and Rs 776.85 crore for the extended Mumbai Urban Infrastructure Project (MUIP).

"The authority also allocated Rs 100 crore for late Balasaheb Thackeray's memorial and Rs 260 crore for Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's memorial," the MMRDA release said.

In the meeting, the authority also approved extension of DN Nagar to Mankhurd 2-B metro corridor till Mandala, as well as an interchange for line 2B and Metro-7 corridor.

In the budget for 2021-22, expenditure of Rs 12,969.35 crore is expected and an amount of Rs 9,833.75 crore is expected to be received, according to the release.

The budget outlay for 2021-22 is 3270.20 crore as compared to the Rs 15819.45 crore for 2020-21, it added. PTI

