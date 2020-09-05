Mumbai, Sep 4 (PTI) A 21-year-old man was attacked with a sword and killed in Chembur on Friday afternoon by a mob which also stole valuables worth over Rs 3 lakh, police said.

An official said the incident happened in Postal Colony at around 2pm and identified the deceased as Utkarsh Vinaya Dhumal.

"Dhumal was rushed to hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. The mob also hit other people in Dhumal's home. Efforts are on to nab them," he added.

