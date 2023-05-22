Mumbai, May 22 (PTI) Actor, model and casting director Aditya Singh Rajput was found dead in the bathroom of his apartment in suburban Andheri here on Monday, police said.

Also Read | G20 Summit 2023: 'RRR' Actor Ram Charan Arrives in Srinagar To Attend G20 Tourism Working Group Meeting (Watch Video).

Rajput (33) was allegedly not keeping well since the last couple of days and he collapsed in the bathroom of his apartment in Oshiwara area this afternoon, an official said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Jailed for 20 Years for Keeping Heroin, Freed After It Turns Out To Be Powder.

The actor's maid noticed the fall and informed the building's security guard, following which he was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead, he said.

"We have not found anything suspicious about Rajput's death so far. An accidental death report (ADR) has been registered and his body has been sent for autopsy," the official added.

Rajput has participated in reality shows such as "Splitsvilla" and also acted in films such as "Maine Gandhi Ko Nahi Mara".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)