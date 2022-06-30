Mumbai, Jun 30 (PTI) A woman and her daughter were found dead at their bungalow in suburban Kandivali, while her another daughter and a man were found hanging there, a police official said on Thursday.

The bodies were recovered late night on Wednesday and the police suspect that while the mother-daughter duo was murdered, those found hanging had committed suicide.

The incident took place at Dalvi bungalow near Kandivali railway station, the police official said, adding that the deceased were identified as Kiran Dalvi, her two daughters - Muskan and Bhumi - and one Shivdayal Sen.

Bhumi and Shivdayal were found hanging, he said.

Further details are awaited.

