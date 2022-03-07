Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 7 (ANI): Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik on Monday arrived at Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai after a Special PMLA court sentenced him to 14-day judicial custody till March 21 in connection with the Dawood Ibrahim money laundering case.

Malik was arrested in the matter on February 23 and remained in the Enforcement Directorate custody till March 7.

Earlier today, he was taken to JJ Hospital in Mumbai before being taken to the court for his medical checkup.

Earlier in February, the ED conducted raids at the residence of Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parkar in Mumbai in connection with the money laundering case.

Searches were carried out by the ED at several places linked to people associated with the underworld in Mumbai, informed sources said.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party has demanded the resignation of Malik but the Maha Vikas Agadhi (MV), comprising Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP, has rejected the demand. (ANI)

