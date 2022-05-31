Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 31 (ANI): A two-day-old infant was found in a trash can in the Mahim area of Mumbai on Tuesday.

The investigation has revealed that an unidentified person threw the infant in the trash can at Machi Bazar in Mahim's cloth market area.

In this case, Mahim police station registered a case against an unknown person under section 318 of India Penal Code.

A few days ago, similarly, a 15-day-old child was abandoned by his mother in the Marine Drive area.

Meanwhile, after the incident in Mahim, the police is searching for the person who left the girl in the trash can through CCTV footage. (ANI)

