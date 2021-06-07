Mumbai, Jun 7 (PTI) One person died and four were injured after a building collapsed in suburban Bandra on Monday, a civic official said.

The building located at Razzak Chawl in the Behrampada area of Bandra (East) caved in around 1.30 am, the official said.

The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital, he said. He declined to comment on reports that the building was under construction. PTI

