Mumbai Police on Thursday detained actor Rakhi Sawant after a model-actor complained that Sawant made inappropriate videos and photos of her go viral.Sawant was brought to Amboli Police Station for further questioning, said the Mumbai Police. Rakhi Sawant Arrested: Sherlyn Chopra Claims Actress Is Being Interrogated for Supporting #MeToo Accused Sajid Khan (Watch Video).

The police will present Sawant in the Andheri court later in the day. Rakhi Sawant's anticipatory bail application was rejected by a Mumbai sessions court on Wednesday, following which she was arrested on Thursday. A feud between the two tinsel town celebrities, Sawant and another has been ongoing for some time now. Rakhi Sawant Arrested by Amboli Police in Sherlyn Chopra Defamation Case - Reports.

In November 2022, Rakhi Sawant and the other model filed FIRs against each other for using objectionable language, according to the police on Wednesday.The Mumbai Police said that upon the complaint, an FIR was registered against Rakhi Sawant and advocate Falguni Brahmbhatt.