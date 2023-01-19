The controversial reality star, Rakhi Sawant has been detained by Amboli police today as per a complaint filed by Sherlyn Chopra. Now, as per latest development, we see Chopra outside the police station accusing Rakhi for supporting #MeToo accused Sajid Khan. Sherlyn also reveals to the media that Sawant is being questioned by the cops over the defamation case she had filed against her. Rakhi Sawant Arrested by Amboli Police in Sherlyn Chopra Defamation Case - Reports.

Watch Sherlyn Chopra Accusing Rakhi Sawant:

View this post on Instagram

