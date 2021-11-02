Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 2 (ANI): The Esplanade Court on Monday sent the dismissed Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze to Crime Branch's custody till November 6 in connection with an extortion case.

However, the Crime Branch had sought 10-day custody of Waze in the matter.

Also Read | Shirur Vidhan Sabha Constituency in Maharashtra: Sitting MLA, Candidates For Assembly Elections 2019, Results And Winners.

A case of extortion was registered on July 23 against Sachin Waze, Parambir Singh and others at Goregaon Police Station and the investigation was handed over to the Mumbai Crime Branch.

The Chandiwal Judicial Commission has issued a bailable warrant against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh, in connection with an alleged corruption case of Rs 100 crore.

Also Read | Odisha BSE 10th Result 2019 Not Today: Class 10 Board Exam Scores to Be Declared Soon Online at bseodisha.ac.in; Here's List of Website to Check Marks.

Singh had alleged that former home minister of Maharashtra, Anil Deshmukh, had indulged in "malpractices" and asked suspended Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crores every month.

NIA arrested Waze in March in connection with the investigation into the recovery of explosives from a car parked near Mukesh Ambani's house in Mumbai. Waze is the prime accused of placing an explosives-laden vehicle near Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's house Antilia in Mumbai on February 25.

Waze was also accused of the murder of Mansukh Hiren, the owner of the vehicle that was found containing explosives materials outside Antilia. Hiren was found dead on March 5 in Thane.

Waze, former Assistant Police Inspector in the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU), was later transferred to the Citizen Facilitation Centre at Mumbai Police Headquarters after his name came up in Mansukh Hiren's death case.

Waze was dismissed from service in May 2021. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)