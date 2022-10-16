Mumbai, Oct 16 (PTI) The Mumbai Police have arrested two persons here who were allegedly involved in the case of murder of a former councillor's husband in Aurangabad district of Bihar, an official said on Sunday.

Also Read | Kolkata Shocker: Man Sexually Abuses Minor Daughter in Durgapur, Arrested Under POCSO Act.

Based on a specific information, the Mumbai Police's Crime Intelligence Unit team laid a trap in suburban Juhu on Saturday and apprehended the two persons - Sanatkumar Jaikumar Singh alias Shubham Singh (22) and Sonukumar Vinay Bharti alias Shubham Giri (20), he said.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu: Police Begins 'Ganja Free Villages' Initiative in Coimbatore To Curb Drug Menace.

During their interrogation, it came to light that they were involved in the case of murder of Sujit Mehta, the husband of a former councillor, which took place in August this year under Amba police station's jurisdiction in Aurangabad district of Bihar, the official said.

An FIR had been registered at the Amba police station under Indian Penal Code Sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention), he said, adding that Sanatkumar and Sonukumar were wanted in the case.

To evade arrest, both had come to Mumbai and were staying here by changing their identity, the official said.

During the investigation, it also came to light that Sanatkumar Singh was involved in one more murder in Bihar and was out on bail in that case, he said.

The Mumbai Police have informed their Bihar counterparts about the arrest of the two accused, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)