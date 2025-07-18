Mumbai, July 18: A First Information Report (FIR) was registered and two people were arrested by the Mumbai Police in the incident of a clash between supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Gopichand Padalkar and NCP-SCP leader Jitendra Awhad. Earlier on July 17, a clash broke out between the supporters of Padalkar and Awhad outside the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

A video of the scuffle went viral on social media, showing members of both groups engaging in a heated altercation. Following the incident, Jitendra Awhad alleged that he was abused and threatened with death by individuals he described as "goons" who confronted him outside the Assembly. Mumbai: Retired Cop's Son Thrashed in Dharavi Over Old Enmity, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

"The whole of Maharashtra knows who the attacker was. We are being asked for evidence again and again, while the whole country has seen who carried out the attack. Goons are being allowed to enter the assembly, posing a threat to the safety of the MLAs. I was abused, threatened with death. Abusive words like 'dog', 'pig' were used. Was this what was expected to happen in the assembly?" Awhad told reporters.

Expressing concern over legislators' safety, he added, "I just came out after giving a speech, and these people came to confront me. If MLAs are not safe in the assembly, then why should we remain MLAs?" BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar termed the incident "unfortunate" and expressed regret."I am really saddened by what occurred here. This is an unfortunate incident...I express my regret and apologise...," he said. Maharashtra: Amid Rising Fiscal Deficit, State Government To Cut Spending Across All Departments by 30%.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray slammed the government, saying, "If goons have reached Vidhan Sabha, then State Home Minister and Chief Minister (Devendra Fadnavis) should take responsibility for it. This is very unfortunate. Such conduct at the Vidhan Sabha is not appropriate."

Congress MLA Nana Patole also condemned the incident and called on the Maharashtra Chief Minister to take immediate action. "We condemn the incident. Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha has always had a tradition...Our examples are cited and taken pride in, across the country. But what happened on the Vidhan Sabha premises today should not happen again - the Assembly Speaker and the CM should take care of this."

