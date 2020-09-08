Mumbai, Sep 8 (PTI) At least 312 mobile phones stolen from areas between Goregaon and Dahisar here in the last one year were returned to the owners on Tuesday, a senior police official said.

The police have recovered and returned mobile phones that were stolen in areas between Vanrai and Dahisar police stations in the last one year, Dr S Swami, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Zone 12 said.

Some of the accused in cases of mobile thefts were part of the Tak Tak gang, while some hailed from other parts of the country, the official said.

