Mumbai, Jun 1 (PTI) Amid delay in the south-west monsoon arrival in Kerala, Mumbai on Tuesday received pre- monsoon showers, bringing relief to people from humidity.

IMD officials said the monsoon onset over Kerala has been delayed to June 3.

Earlier, the monsoon was expected to arrive at the Kerala coast on June 1.

Suburban areas received showers from 7 pm onwards. In some areas, it started raining earlier, though it was not an intense spell.

"Andheri, Jogeshwari, Dindoshi, Goregaon, Malad and Borivali (all suburbs) received showers in the evening and they continued till late in the night, said an official.

South Mumbai areas, including Colaba and Byculla, received comparatively less rain, he said.

"The city witnessed an increase in humidity levels after cyclone Tauktae brought heavy showers last month. After that, rise in temperature increased the humidity and it lasted for almost one week.

"However, weather will be pleasant in the coming days, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)