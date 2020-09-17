Mumbai, Sep 17 (PTI) Mumbai reported 2,389 new COVID- 19 cases, the highest single-day count so far, taking the tally to 1,78,275 on Thursday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

Also, 43 more patients succumbed to the infection, pushing up the toll to 8,320, it said.

The previous highest single-day case count was 2,371, reported on September 10.

According to the civic body's update, the city's active COVID-19 cases rose to 32,849, the highest in the past couple of months.

The civic body said thenumber of recovered patients increased to 1,36,739 with 1,173 more patients discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours.

Mumbai has a recovery rate of 77 per cent, the BMC said.

According to the BMC, Mumbai's average growth rate of COVID-19 cases is 1.24 per cent, while the average doubling rate is 55 days.

Meanwhile, the number of sealed buildings, where at least one or more positive patients had been found, rose to 9,365, the civic body said.

The count of containment zones in slums and chawls rose to 590, it said.

The civic body has conducted 9.64 lakh COVID-19 tests so far.

