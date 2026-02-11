Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 11 (ANI): Ritu Tawde has been elected Mayor of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday in an uncontested election. Sanjay Ghadi elected as Deputy Mayor unopposed.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis welcomed Ritu Tawde's election as mayor and said that the state would work with the BMC to fulfill promises to Mumbai.

"Ritu Tawade unanimously elected Mayor, Sanjay Ghadhi Deputy Mayor. Congrats to both. MahaYuti will fulfil promises. Both are experienced, and people will benefit. We will work together, give direction to BMC, and boost Mumbai. BMC is a vital part of democracy. Trying to fulfil dreams during Balasaheb Thackeray's 100th birth anniversary year," he said

Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde, said that the government and the BMC would work toward making the city a world class fintech capital.

"Today, MahaYuti's Mayor Ritu Tawade and Deputy Mayor Sanjay Ghadhi were elected unopposed. Thanks to Mumbai's people for showing faith in MahaYuti. We will fulfil Balasaheb Thackrey's dreams, PM Modi's vision - make Mumbai a world-class fintech capital," Shinde said.

Speaking to ANI, Mumbai BJP Chief Ameet Satam said, "After 44 years, a BJP mayor is being installed in the Mumbai Municipal Corporation. As per the blessings given by Mumbaikars for a transparent and corruption-free administration in the Mumbai Municipal Corporation, we are ensuring the development of Mumbai city, and at the same time ensuring that Mumbai city and Mumbaikars remain safe and secure.

"Mumbaikars have given their blessings to the Mahayuti, and that the Mahayuti mayor and deputy mayor are being installed today at the Mumbai Municipal Corporation. Honourable Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis ji and Honourable Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde ji are also coming to the Mumbai Municipal Corporation to extend their greetings to the newly elected mayor and deputy mayor," he added

Member of the Legislative Council, Maharashtra, Chitra Kishor Wagh also shared her happines on Ritu Tawde elected as BMC Mayor.

"I am truly happy from the bottom of my heart today. The people of Mumbai have shown faith in the Bharatiya Janata Party, in Honourable Modi ji, and in the state's Chief Minister Honourable Devendra ji, and they have voted overwhelmingly for the Bharatiya Janata Party, and today, my colleague Ritu Tawade is sitting there as the mayor; I am truly happy about this," said Kishor.

Tawde, a senior BJP corporator represents Ward 132 (N-Ward, Ghatkopar) in the Munciplity. In the BMC polls to the 227-member civic body, the BJP emerged as the single largest party with 89 seats, while its ally, Shiv Sena, won 29 seats. (ANI)

