Mumbai, Oct 23 (PTI) The financial capital on Saturday reported 465 fresh coronavirus positive cases and five fatalities, taking the tally of infections to 7,53,272 and the toll to 16,207, the city civic body said.

A total of 562 patients were discharged during the day, which raised the number of recoveries in Mumbai to 7,30,183, leaving the city with 4,356 active cases.

With 38,706 new tests, the number of samples examined so far in Mumbai reached 1,11,72,710, the statement said.

Mumbai's case recovery rate now stands at 97 per cent and the average doubling rate of cases is 1,395 days.

