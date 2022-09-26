Mumbai, Sep 26 (PTI) Mumbai on Monday recorded 51 new cases of coronavirus and one death due to the infection, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

Also Read | SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 5008 Junior Associate Post, Apply Online at sbi.co.in.

With this, the tally of infections in the city rose to 11,49,832, while the toll reached 19,730, he said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: Eight Held for Practising Witchcraft, Black Magic in Thane District.

As per a bulletin issued by the civic body, eight out of 51 patients are symptomatic and have been admitted to a hospital and four of them are on oxygen support. At least 108 patients were undergoing treatment at hospitals in the city.

At least 65 patients recovered from the infection during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 11,29,385.

The state capital is currently left with 717 active cases, it was stated.

As many as 3,848 swab samples were tested during the day, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 1,82,80,761, the bulletin said.

The recovery rate in the city stands at 98.2 per cent, while overall growth rate between September 19 and 25 is 0.009 per cent and doubling rate is at 7,566 days, it stated.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)