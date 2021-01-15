Mumbai, Jan 15 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai increased by 574 on Friday to reach 3,01,652, while eight deaths took the toll to 11,227, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said.

The number of active cases, however, stands at 7,104, he added.

With 16,136 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the overall number of tests in Mumbai went up to 25,65,443.

The recovery rate in the metropolis is around 93 per cent as 2,82,435 people have been discharged, including 793 on Friday, the civic official said.

The doubling time for cases is 382 days now, while the growth rate is 0.21 per cent.

The city has 130 number of containment zones and 2,274 sealed buildings, he said.

