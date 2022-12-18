Mumbai, Dec 18 (PTI) Mumbai on Sunday reported three COVID-19 cases, taking the tally here to 11,55,043, while the death toll stood unchanged at 19,745, a civic official said.

Also Read | Nylon Manja Menace: Biker Suffers Neck and Finger Injuries After Running Into Banned Kite String Hanging Across Road in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad.

None of the three new cases needed hospitalisation, keeping the number of patients in hospital in the metropolis at 11, including one on oxygen support, he added.

Also Read | Maharashtra To Have Lokayukta Law on Lines of Centre's Lokpal Which Will Bring Chief Minister, Ministers Under Its Ambit, Says Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.

The recovery count increased by seven to touch 11,35,259, leaving the city with 39 active cases, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said.

So far, 1,86,04,158 coronavirus tests have been carried out in the city, including 1,856 in the last 24 hours, as per civic data.

The recovery rate is 98.3 per cent and the growth rate of cases between December 11 and 17 was 0.0003 per cent.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)