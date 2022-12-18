Aurangabad, December 18: The menace of banned nylon manja does not seem to stop. Now, the latest victim is Ramchandra Sananse (42) from the Mayur Nagar area of Aurangabad city. While riding his bike, Sananse ran into a length of manja hanging across the street on Thursday evening. A length of nylon manja injured his neck and two fingers when he was on his bike on a busy Jalgaon road. Maharashtra Shocker: Man Dragged Under Tyre of Car Hit by Moth Attack Near Kolhapur; Miraculously Escapes Death (Watch Viral Video).

"A length of nearly invisible nylon manja was hanging across the road, and someone was pulling it from one side. I realized it only when the thread caused a cut on the left side of my neck. Two of my fingers were further injured as I tried to untangle the manja from around my neck," reported TOI quoting Sananse as saying. The 42-year-old man further said that a serious accident could have taken place as many heavy vehicles were coming from behind. Maharashtra Shocker: Youth Lures Five-Year-Old Girl With Chocolate, Rapes Her in Palghar; Arrested.

The victim went to the nearby medical to get first aid. He applied the medication to his cuts there. The victim's family, however, has sought action against banned nylon manja users and sellers. Nikita, Sananse's wife said that kite flying was popular in past, but no one used harmful strings then. The current strings can take a serious toll on human lives and hence should be avoided.

