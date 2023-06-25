Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 25 (ANI): Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Anand Dubey on Sunday alleged that the reason behind water-logging in Mumbai is huge corruption behind the approval of tenders given for cleaning of sewerage system as a pre-monsoon preparation.

Like every monsoon, heavy water logging was seen in various places of Mumbai after fresh rains on Saturday.

Reacting to this, Anand Dubey has alleged that the Shinde Government has been involved in a huge corruption behind the distribution of tender for the cleaning of sewerage systems.

"In the first rain itself, the condition of Mumbai is visible. There is water logging at everywhere. The Chief Minister was inspecting the preparedness of the sewerage system along with the officers a month ago. It is obvious that the sewerage system was not maintained as it should have been," Shivsena (UBT) leader Anand Dubey said.

"A huge corruption is possible behind this. Mumbai gets battered in a little bit of rain. Where is the deputy chief minister? You only want to do politics in Mumbai. You want to win Mumbai. You are only trying to win the municipal corporation elections," he alleged.

"The way the tender for cleaning the sewerage system is given, there is corruption in it. It is proven today," Dubey added.

Water logging occurred at various places in Mumbai on Saturday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said that the southwest monsoon has advanced over Mumbai and Delhi.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai city received 104 mm of rain and eastern suburbs and western suburbs received 123 mm and 139 mm of rain respectively in the last 24 hours.

Earlier on Saturday, the Andheri subway in Mumbai was closed for vehicular movements after waterlogging was triggered by heavy rainfall.

The traffic was diverted towards the Swami Vivekananda road.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department issued a 'yellow alert' for Mumbai and predicted heavy rainfall in the next 4-5 days. The southwest monsoon is likely to reach today, as per the weather department.

"Rainfall intensity to gradually increase over parts of Maharashtra during next 4-5 days. Indication of expected severe weather in the next 5 days," said Regional Meteorological Centre.

On Saturday, some parts of Mumbai witnessed rain showers.

Earlier the weather forecasting department also said that the Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of the Central Arabian Sea, some more parts of Maharashtra, remaining parts of Karnataka, Telangana and Chhattisgarh, parts of East Madhya Pradesh, some more parts of Uttar Pradesh, most parts of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, some parts of Haryana and Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall with lightning and thunderstorm lashed parts of the national capital on Sunday, bringing respite from the scorching heat.

The NCR (National Capital Region) like Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and Ghaziabad also witnessed heavy rainfall.

Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) predicted, light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR.

IMD issued an Orange alert for Raigad and Ratnagiri as heavy rainfall lashed parts of Maharashtra.

The weather department issued a 'yellow alert' for Palghar, Mumbai, Thane, and Sindhudurg.

"Moderate to heavy rain in the city and suburbs, possibility of very heavy rainfall at isolated places today," said IMD.

Notably, the monsoon hit several parts of the country a few days back, giving people relief from the scorching heat. (ANI)

