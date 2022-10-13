Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 13 (ANI): A taxi driver was arrested by the police, for allegedly doing obscene acts by looking at the school girls, Mumbai Police informed on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Sikander Khan. As per the police, he was doing obscene acts by looking at the school girls near a school.

Also Read | IMF MD Kristalina Georgieva Hails India’s Economic Growth, Says ‘Country A Bright Spot On This Dark Horizon’ (Watch Video).

A teacher complained to the police about the taxi driver, after which a case was registered against the accused, the police said.

The Mumbai Police informed ANI that the police had arrested the 35-year-old.

Also Read | Hijab Ban: Constitution Document of Trust, It Is the Trust Minorities Have Reposed Upon Majority, Says Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia in His Verdict Against Karnataka HC Order.

"Mumbai's Colaba Police arrested a 35-year-old taxi driver, Sikander Khan, on the charges of indulging in obscene acts by looking at the school girls near a school. The case was filed after a teacher gave a complaint post-learning about the driver's antics." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)