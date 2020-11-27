Mumbai, Nov 27 (PTI) The cyber unit of Mumbai Crime Branch detained a 17-year-old boy who allegedly hacked into the computer network of a coffee shop chain and transferred money into the gift card of his friend for fun, an official said on Friday.

The teen is a brilliant student and was currently pursuing chartered accountancy, he said.

"On the coffee shop chain's complaint, we registered a case under IPC and IT Act on September 28. Technical inputs and CCTV clips helped us zero in on the 17-year-old boy. He has told us he committed the act to impress his friends and for fun. The teen has said he was inspired by Youtube videos," he added.

The boy was presented before a juvenile board which released him on a bond of good behaviour and asked him to get counseled by an NGO for a period of two years, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)