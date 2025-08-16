Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 16 (ANI): Mumbai Port Trust, in association with Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) and the Indian Ports Association (IPA), will organise a conference titled 'Waterways to Wonder: Unlocking Cruise Tourism' on August 18 in Mumbai.

According to an official statement from the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, the event aims to explore the potential of cruise tourism in India and discuss policy initiatives, best practices and strategies for growth.

The conference will feature presentations, panel discussions and addresses by dignitaries from the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation and other stakeholders.

Key topics to be discussed include strategic vision and policy perspective for cruise tourism development, policy and regulatory levers for growth, cultural and coastal itineraries, cruise terminal best practices, smart terminal operations and green port strategies.

The event will also showcase the achievements and reforms in tourism and ferries through a presentation by NAVIC Cell 4. It is a specialised cell established by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways (MoPSW) to focus on tourism, specifically ocean, river and lighthouse tourism, as well as ferries. Its vision is to make India a global hub for cruise tourism by developing functional and sustainable ocean and river cruise circuits.

A keynote address will be delivered by Vijay Kumar, IAS, Chairman, Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), who is the Nodal Officer of NAVIC Cell 4.

IWAI is a leading organisation under the Government of India that focuses on developing inland water transport in the country. The Authority has made significant strides in promoting river cruise tourism and developing efficient water transport systems with a focus on sustainable infrastructure, tech-enabled operations and regulatory reforms.

During the half-day event, a panel discussion will also be held featuring industry experts, including Vikas Narwal, IAS, MD, IPA; AK Bansal, Chief Engineer, IWAI; Opesh Sharma, Director (Cruise), MoPSW, Representative from Antara Cruises/Heritage River Journeys Private Limited; Vikas Malviya, Director, Nordic Cruiseline Private Limited and other river cruise operators.

The conference will conclude with a presentation on India Maritime Week 2025. IMW 2025, scheduled for October, aims to showcase advancements, opportunities and collaborations in the maritime sector, driving domestic growth and international cooperation. (ANI)

