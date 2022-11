Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 15 (ANI): The police on Tuesday arrested two men who allegedly pelted stones on a BEST bus which was full of passengers in the Dahisar area of Mumbai.

The Dahisar Police registered a case under sections 353, 332, 336, 324, 323 and 427 of the Indian Penal Code, arrested two accused and started searching for the absconding accused.

The police said that the incident happened near Hotel Payal on Western Expressway in the Dahisar area of Mumbai around 9 pm on Monday night.

The stones were pelted after the bus hit the car near the Dahisar toll booth.

"After the bust hit the car, some youths in that car called their other companions and started arguing with the bus driver, during which six to seven youths started pelting stones on the bus and a scuffle broke out between the bus driver, and youths," said police.

Due to the stone pelting, the front glass of the bus was also broken and several passengers were injured.

"On getting information about the incident, Dahisar Police reached the spot, took two people in their possession, after registering a case against them and arrested them. The police are now also searching for the rest of the accused," the police added.

The two accused were produced in the court where the court sent them to police custody till November 17.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

