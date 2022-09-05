Mumbai, Sep 5 (PTI) A debt-ridden man working with a chartered accountant has been arrested along with a colleague for allegedly stealing Rs 13 lakh from his employer in Mulund in Mumbai, a police official said on Monday.

Mulund-resident Sumit Wadekar and Chetan Bhabhe from Dombivali in Thane district were held on Sunday and the looted amount has been recovered from them, he added.

"Wadekar was asked to collect Rs 13 lakh from a client in Ghatkopar by his employer on Saturday, which he did. However, close to office, the money was stolen by one person who tried to choke Wadekar with a handkerchief," the official said.

"The entire episode seemed suspicious. So we questioned Wadekar. He confessed that the theft was carried out by him along with Bhabhe, who had run away with the cash after trying to choke him," the official said.

