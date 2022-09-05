Chandigarh, September 5: A 35-year-old man has been booked after he kidnapped the two children of his live-in partner and took them to Bihar’s Banka. The accused identified as Rohit Kumar demanded Rs 10,000 to return the kids safely.

Police had earlier lodged a case against an unidentified person but after the call, police booked the accused, Rohit Kumar, for kidnapping. He was in a live-in relationship with the children’s mother, Saroj for the past six months, reported TOI.

Saroj in her complaint to police said that she is a widow and had been living with Kumar for the past six months along with her children Rohit, 9, and Guriya, 8. She works as a labourer at a factory and had gone for work in the morning. When she returned home, she found that the children weren't there. When she asked Rohit, he claimed that he hadn't seen them either.

Saroj then lodged a complaint with the police and a case under Section 346 (wrongful confinement in secret) of Indian Penal Code was lodged against unidentified accused.

Inspector Sanjeev Kapoor, station house officer at Moti Nagar police station, said Kumar called Saroj on Saturday and told her that the children are with him. He asked her to transfer Rs 10,000 to him online for their release. The woman told police that a day before kidnapping the children, the accused had asked her for Rs 10,000, but she refused to give him the money.

Police have located the accused in Banka district of Bihar and a team has been dispatched for his arrest.

