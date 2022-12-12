Mumbai, Dec 12 (PTI) Two personnel of the Government Railway Police (GRP) and another man have been arrested by the Mumbai police for allegedly conspiring to steal gold worth Rs 2.47 crore from a Bengaluru-based jeweller, an official said on Monday.

Also Read | Leopard Attack in Chhattisgarh: 80-Year-Old Woman Mauled to Death by Big Cat in Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur.

According to the police, the jeweller from Bengaluru had sent 4.5 kg of gold with his employee, who had to hand it over to another jeweller in Zaveri Bazaar on December 8.

Also Read | FIFA World Cup 2022 Semifinal Predictions: Who Among The Final Four Are The Favourites To Win the World Cup Title in Qatar?.

The jeweller lost contact with his employee and after a few hours the latter called to inform him that the gold worth Rs 2.47 crore had been stolen, an official said.

The jeweller then reached Mumbai and lodged a complaint with Trombay police station, he said.

During the probe, the police found that the employee's involvement in the theft. The accused admitted that he had conspired with two GRP constables to show that the gold had been stolen, he said.

The accused had given the gold to one of the constables, who was arrested, while another constable involved in the conspiracy was also taken into custody, the official said.

An FIR under section 408 (criminal breach of trust), 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy) and other relevant provisions of the IPC has been registered against the trio, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)