Mumbai, Jun 25 (PTI) A 70-year-old man and a 65-year-old woman died and two persons were injured after a part of the balcony of a building collapsed in Vile Parle in Mumbai on Sunday, a civic official said.

The incident took place on St Braz Road near Nanavati Hospital at 2:27pm and the deceased have been identified as Priscila Misquita (65) and Robbie Misquita (70), the fire brigade official said.

"They were declared dead on arrival at Cooper Hospital. Two persons have been injured. A part of the balcony on the first floor of a ground-plus-two floor building collapsed," he said.

"Two fire engines, one quick response vehicle, an ambulance as well as police and civic staff were deployed for the rescue operation," he added.

It has been raining heavily in some parts of Mumbai, including Vile Parle, since Saturday evening.

