Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 19 (ANI): A 30-year-old woman and her 19-year-old 'boyfriend' have been arrested in connection with the alleged rape and murder of her two-and-a-half-year-old daughter in Mumbai's Malvani area, police said on Monday.

According to officials, the arrested woman has been identified as Reena Sheikh, and the man as Farhan Sheikh.

The incident took place in the Malvani area of Mumbai, where the accused teenager allegedly raped and killed the two-and-a-half-year-old girl in the presence of her mother, officials said.

Police received information from the hospital that a two-and-a-half-year-old child had died, following which a team reached the hospital for investigation, they said.

Doctors confirmed that the child died as a result of shock due to asphyxia and that she had been sexually assaulted, the police said.

Following further investigation, the police arrested the child's mother and the accused man under multiple sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

A case has been registered under Sections 70, 64, 65(2), 66, 103, 238, and 3(5) of the BNS, along with Sections 6, 10, and 21 of the POCSO Act, police said, adding that further investigation into the matter is on.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

