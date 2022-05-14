New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) Several issues about obtaining no-objection certificates from the fire department will be discussed with factory owners and key business leaders, a traders body said on Saturday, a day after a massive fire in a building in outer Delhi's Mundka claimed 27 lives.

According to Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) chairman Brijesh Goyal, the factory owners have been complaining of many difficulties and frills in getting the no-objection certificates (NOCs).

Sometimes factory owners apply for NOC which gets delayed or is not renewed on time, he said.

A meeting with traders and factory owners will be held soon, Goyal said, adding, "We will discuss the real problems in getting the fire NOC and prepare a draft on it to get help from the Delhi government."

"Due to various rules and constraints, factory owners also hesitate to take NOC and this is not right, said Goyal who heads the ruling Aam Aadmi Party's trade wing.

Many markets in Delhi are located on narrow streets. It is challenging to reach here in an emergency and for this concrete arrangements will have to be made, he added.

A fire ripped through the four-storey building in Mundka on Friday killing at least 27 people and leaving 12 injured.

According to the police, 29 people are still reported to be missing while the fire department officials said that they found charred remains on Saturday and there was a likelihood of the death toll going up.

