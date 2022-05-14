New Delhi, May 14: Manik Saha will be the new Tripura chief minister succeeding Biplab Kumar Deb who resigned earlier on Saturday, BJP leaders said.

Saha was elected the BJP legislature party leader, they said. Manik Saha To Be New Chief Minister of Tripura.

"Congratulations and best wishes to @DrManikSaha2 ji on being elected as the legislature party leader. I believe under PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's vision and leadership Tripura will prosper," Deb tweeted.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)