Munger (Bihar) [India], March 15 (ANI): Four people, including a woman, have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the murder case of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Santosh Kumar Singh in Munger, Bihar, said an official on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Syed Imran Masood said the accused had been identified as Ranveer Yadav, Guddu Yadav, Vikas Yadav, and a woman of the same family.

The SP said that the mortal remains of the deceased ASI Santosh Kumar Singh were brought for the last rites by his family.

Police teams had been conducting raids to arrest those involved in the incident that took place in the Nandlalpur village of Munger in Holi (March 14).

"An unfortunate incident took place with ASI Santosh Kumar yesterday in which he lost his life. His mortal remains have been brought here. Our teams had been conducting raids since last night, and four people were arrested. A team was moving to arrest the remaining accused at the directions of those arrested," said the SP.

Speaking about the arrests, the SP said, "The police vehicle met with an accident, injuring the police personnel. Taking advantage of the situation, one of the accused, Guddu Yadav, snatched a police personnel's rifle and aimed at the police team. The police fired in self-defence and shot him in the feet. He is the main accused in the murder case. Four people, including a woman, have been arrested so far."

Meanwhile, Bihar Minister Prem Kumar also reacted to Munger ASI Santosh Kumar Singh's death case and said, "There is rule of law in Bihar. An ASI in Munger has been killed while on duty. The culprits will not be spared. Some people have been arrested. We will run an expedited trial and give them the strictest punishment."

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha, terming the murder of Munger ASI Santosh Kumar Singh as "unfortunate," said that the administration may use any means to handle such people or carry out encounters if needed.

"It is unfortunate. The government will take strict action... We will not leave such people who think they can suppress the administration... The administration may use any means to handle such people or carry out encounters if needed... There is complete freedom from the government," Vijay Kumar Sinha told ANI.

Bihar Police Association President Mrityunjay Kumar Singh also condemned the attack on ASI Santosh Kumar Singh earlier in the day and demanded compensation and a job for the late personnel's family.

ASI Santosh Kumar Singh lost his life after being attacked by individuals in Munger. He was responding to a ruckus created by the family of a man identified as Ranveer Kumar in Nandalpur village under Mufassil police station limits.

Munger SP said that the assailants were allegedly intoxicated during the incident.

SP Masood said, "The incident unfolded after the Munger police received information late in the evening about a family creating a ruckus in Nandalpur village under the influence of alcohol. Upon reaching the spot with his team, ASI Singh was attacked by the family members, who struck him on the head, leaving him critically injured.

ASI Santosh Kumar Singh succumbed to his injuries at Patna Paras Hospital on Friday despite medical efforts. (ANI)

