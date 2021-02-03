Kurukshetra, Feb 3 (PTI) A murder accused out on bail was shot dead by unidentified assailants here on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place in broad daylight when Ravi, alias Gorkha, was making purchases in a market, police said, adding that four to five car-borne assailants had opened fire at him.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Raj Kumar Walia said 27-year-old Ravi, a resident of Amin village, had come out of jail on bail on January 12.

He was purchasing some items from a shop while his friend's sister was sitting inside his car when the assailants shot him dead. Ravi was an accused in the murder case of Ankush, a resident of Amin village.

