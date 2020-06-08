India News | Murder Accused Takes out Rally After Getting Bail, Booked

Ahmedabad, Jun 8 (PTI) A man accused of murder took out a rally with his supporters in Vadodara city of Gujarat soon after getting out from jail on securing bail in the case, in violation of the lockdown rules, police said on Monday.

The Vadodara police have launched a search for the history-sheeter, Suraj Kahar, and his supporters for defying lockdown rules and taking out the rally last week on busy city roads after getting bail in the murder case.

The Vadodara police swung into action after a video of the murder accused Kahar's rally from Vadodara jail till his residence on Waghodia Road went viral on social media platforms on Monday.

"The Vadodara city Crime Branch has lodged a case against Kahar and nine of his men for organising such a rally without permission and for disobeying police order regarding the lockdown.

"We have formed teams to nab the accused," said Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch, Jaydeepsinh Jadeja.

While Kahar and his men were on the run, the police have seized a red-coloured SUV which was used by Kahar for his June 4 rally, the DCP said.

Police investigations have revealed that Kahar was released on bail by a local court on June 4.

To celebrate his release, his supporters arrived outside the jail on June 4 on motorbikes and an SUV to take him home.

In the viral video, shot by one of his supporters sitting in another car, Kahar can be seen standing up through the sunroof of the SUV and waving at people till he reaches his residence.

His supporters, wearing no mask or helmets, were riding motorbikes alongside the red car.

Police investigations have revealed Kahar is a history-sheeter having several cases registered against him.

He was arrested in February on charges of murder, police said.

