Chennai, May 6 (PTI) A case of murder has been slapped against 3 police personnel based on autopsy findings that pointed to 13 injuries on the body of a suspect who died here recently following police custody, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin announced in the Assembly on Friday.

The suspicious death probe has been altered to a case of murder today and the Crime Branch-CID would continue to probe, Stalin informed the House replying to a call attention motion moved by the main opposition AIADMK on this issue.

As per the conclusions in the post-mortem report of Vignesh, there are 13 injuries on his body, he said. "Based on this, the case has been altered as a case of murder and murder case has been filed against police personnel." The investigation would continue to be done by the CB-CID.

Leader of Opposition K Palaniswami, referring to 13 injuries on the body of Vignesh demanded a CBI probe and also spoke on 2 recent incidents of crimes in the western region of the state. When Stalin said that the CB-CID investigation would continue in Vignesh's case, the AIADMK MLAs staged a walkout led by Palaniswami. On the 2 other crimes, Stalin said a probe was on and culprits would soon be arrested.

On April 18, two young men Vignesh and Suresh were arrested here by police following a vehicle check.

They were arrested as Vignesh did not give proper answers to questions posed by police and as Ganja and liquor bottles were allegedly found in an autorickshaw the duo travelled.

They were taken to the Secretariat Colony police station and Vignesh died on April 19. A police sub-inspector, a constable and a member of the Home Guards were suspended and probe was initially on suspicious death of the suspect. The case went to the CB-CID following an outcry against custodial deaths.

Speaking to reporters outside the House, Palaniswami said the Chief Minister had on April 26 apprised the House that Vignesh was provided food on the morning of April 19 by police and following that he had suddenly vomited and experienced seizure.

When the suspect was taken to a state-run hospital, he was declared brought dead, Palaniswami quoted Stalin as saying on that day.

On the present development vis-à-vis the post-mortem report, the AIADMK leader said the report detailed multiple injuries including severe head injury which is in complete contradiction to what was earlier claimed by the government. Hence, a CBI probe is warranted to ensure a free and fair trial, he said.

