Thane, Jul 19 (PTI) A murder convict who had escaped from a prison was apprehended after he was caught riding a stolen motorcycle in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday.

Based on a tip-off, Anil Meghdas Patenia, who had escaped from the Yerawada Open Jail in December last year, was caught with a stolen vehicle in Ulhasnagar town on July 17, an official said.

He said the suspect attempted to flee but was chased down and arrested, he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone IV), Ulhasnagar, Sachin Gore, said on interrogation, Patenia revealed that he was a convict sentenced to life imprisonment in connection with a 2016 murder case.

"He told our team that he had been serving his sentence at Yerawada Jail, Pune, and had escaped from the open jail facility," Gore said.

He said the Yerawada police had registered a case under section 262 (resistance or obstruction to lawful apprehension) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the accused on December 11, 2024.

